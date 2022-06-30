ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County has reported that a Rome man has been given multiple rape charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 17 for several months.

After a three-month multi-agency investigation that started back in March, 44-year-old Michael E. Fox of Rome has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an underage girl. During the investigation, it was learned that the alleged abuse had been occurring in Rome from the winter of 2020 to the summer of 2021.

After the investigation was complete, the case was handed over to the Oneida County District Attorney’s office and then presented to the Grand Jury this June.

A warrant for Fox’s arrest was then issued and on Thursday, June 30th, he was arrested without incident. He has been charged with the following:

5 counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (Class A2 Felony)

3 counts of Rape in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

1 count of Att. Rape in the First Degree (Class C Felony)

2 counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

2 counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Class D Felony)

1 count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

He is currently being held at the Oneida County Jail for his arraignment. The victim has been offered services through the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.