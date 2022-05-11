ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is investigating three separate incidents, including shots being fired, that they believe are targeted attacks against a residence in Rome, carried out by a single suspect.

The first incident took place on Monday, May 9th, when officers responded to a residence on the 900 block of West Dominick Street in Rome to investigate alleged threats made by 19-year-old Ernest H. Fancher Jr. of Rome to an unknown person(s) on social media. Officers arrived to find Fancher approaching the residence, where he does not live, and was yelling and acting in a disorderly manner, even with the police present.

Fancher continued to approach the home and allegedly started a verbal dispute. When the police tried to break up the altercation, Fancher tried to hit one of the residents of the home and inadvertently struck one of the officers instead, causing injury. For this incident, Fancher was arrested and charged with the following charges, and released with an appearance ticket for the future.

Disorderly Conduct

Harassment in the Second Degree

Assault in the Third Degree

The second incident was a ‘shots-fired’ incident that occurred around 3:29 am on Tuesday, May 10th, at a residence at 924 West Dominick Street. When Rome PD officers arrived on the scene, the shooter had already fled, but a second-floor window had been damaged consistent with gunshots.

The third incident occurred around 2:13 pm on Tuesday, May 10th when the Rome PD received another ‘shots-fire’ call on the 900 block of West Dominick Street. When officers arrived, they learned that a physical dispute had taken place between Ernest H. Fancher Jr. and an unknown person(s). After the fight, Fancher allegedly went to the 1000 block of West Dominick Street and fired multiple gunshots into the air. It was during this second incident that Fancher was taken into custody while trying to run from the scene and was transported to the Rome Police Department.

Once at the station and in the holding facility, Fancher allegedly then intentionally flooded his cell by blocking the toilet, which caused the water to overflow into the cell blocks. Additionally, Fancher then allegedly “threatened to shoot one of the officers” while they were cleaning the flooded cell blocks.

Fancher was ultimately charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Class E Felony)

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (Class D Felony)

Making a Terroristic Threat (Class D Felony)

Criminal Tampering in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor)

Ernest H. Fancher Jr. of Rome is currently being held for arraignment.

Authorities believe all three incidents were linked, targeted attacks against the resident that lives on West Dominick Street, and that there is no immediate/further threat to the public.

If you should have any information about this case, please contact the Rome Police Departments TIP line at (315) 339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1(866)730-8477 or www.p3tips.com.