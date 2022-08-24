UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department has announced that an arrest was made in connection to the machete attack that took place on East Dominick Street on Monday, August 15th.

According to Rome PD, following their investigation, a male juvenile is allegedly responsible for carrying out the attack.

Around 3:45 on Monday, August 15th, officers were called to the 700 block of East Dominick Street after reports of a male assault victim with a severe leg wound. Witnesses at the scene told officers that two unidentified men allegedly assaulted the victim, one of them using a machete to cut the man on his leg. Both suspects then ran from the scene in a red pick-up truck. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The age and identity of the juvenile are not being released at this time, but he has been arrested and charged with the following:

Assault in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

Police say that he was arraigned in the Oneida County Court’s Youth Part Division on Tuesday, August 23rd and that more charges are likely to be handed down in the future, but due to his age, no further information will be released.

If you have any further information about the incident, please contact the Rome Police Detective Division TIP line at 315-339-7744. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.