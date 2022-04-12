ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is still searching for missing 15-year-old Shayla Sullivan and is asking the public for any information they may have.

Shalya is a black female born on March 11th, 2007. Her height is 5’3” and she weighs around 139 lbs. She was last seen in Rome wearing a pair of torn blue jeans. She never made it to school and/or home that day or since.

If you have any information at all about her whereabouts or regarding the day she disappeared, please contact the Rome Police at 315-339-7780 or Sgt Hoag directly at 315-339-7714.