ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is asking for public assistance with their search for a missing girl.

Chloe M. Wall is a 14-year-old white female, approximately 5’2”, 115 lbs. She has brown shoulder-length hair that has been dyed purple and pink.

Wall has last seen leaving her residence around 6:00 am on her way to get on the school bus, but she never made it.

No clothing description currently aside from possibly wearing black Nike sneakers with white soles and was possibly carrying a black and blue backpack.

Wall is believed to possibly be in the Rome or Syracuse areas but if you have information please call 315-339-7780.