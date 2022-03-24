ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department has reported that a woman has been arrested on criminal weapon possession after a traffic stop in Rome on March 23rd.

Around 7:43 on Wednesday, officers conducted a vehicle traffic stop on the 200 block of Floyd Avenue. Inside the vehicle was driver, 30-year-old David G. Pasqualetti, and passenger 30-year-old Lindsay C. Hoffmeister, both of Rome.

While speaking with Pasqualetti and Hoffmeister, officers allegedly saw a shotgun on the back-seat floor of the vehicle. Officers then removed both individuals from the vehicle and searched them. While giving passenger, Lindsay C. Hoffmeister a pat frisk search, a loaded “silver and black Ruger 9mm handgun, two magazines, and ammunition” were allegedly found.

All the items were seized, the driver, David G. Pasqualetti was issued a ticket for a traffic violation and was then released.

Lindsay C. Hoffmeister was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

She was processed at the Rome Police Department and then released. She has a ticket to appear in court in the future.