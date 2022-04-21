SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Excitement is growing for the opening of ‘The X-Files’ Preservation Collection and Collectibles on Route 50 in Saratoga Springs. A Saratoga duo created the showroom to preserve the history of “The X-Files” and highlight the work of the individuals both in front of and behind the cameras.

The owners of the collection, Jim Thornton and Kelly Anthony are longtime fans of the series. They say their gift shop meets ‘The X-Files’ museum is home to one of the world’s largest collections of screen-used props, wardrobe, and set dressings from the iconic show.

“There are people coming from the United Kingdom, all over this country, Canada,” said Anthony regarding the opening.

Thornton’s affinity for the show was shared with Anthony after they met. Over time their admiration for all things ‘The X-Files’ grew into a passion project. They’ve acquired thousands of items related to the iconic show over the years.

After other fans were clamoring for the opportunity to view their collection in person, the idea for the museum was born. The collection includes many iconic pieces from the show as well as a large number of pieces donated by Chris Carter, creator of “The X-Files”

The Grand Opening celebration on April 30 will include a ribbon-cutting with Carter, who will serve as guest of honor. There will be a limited number of ‘The X-Files’ Preservation Collection posters signed by him available for purchase.

The X-Files Preservation Collection and Collectibles is located at 4284 Route 50, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. 12866. For hours of operation and ticketing information, visit their website.