SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s Office warns of new text message scam

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) would like to alert the public that their office is again being impersonated in a new scam that has been circulating in the area.

The new text message scam claims to be selling Oneida County Sheriff’s Office agency t-shirts and includes a link to make the purchase. DO NOT CLICK on the link if you receive one of these messages. The Sheriff’s Office is not selling t-shirts.

If you have any information, you can call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 315-736-0141.