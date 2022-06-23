BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer made a rehab start for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies Wednesday night, throwing 65 pitches and striking out six in his first game since he was sidelined on May 18th with a left oblique injury.

Scherzer was acquired this past offseason by the Mets as a free agent, joining fellow NL Cy Young Award candidate Jacob deGrom on a pitching staff that looked like it would be unbeatable at the start of the season. Injuries have plagued that staff to start the year, Scherzer out since mid-May, deGrom going on the 60-day IL with a stress reaction in his right scapula, and fellow starter Tylor Megill expected to be back “sometime in August” after a right shoulder strain.

The lack of a true “ace” hasn’t stopped New York though, running through the National League with a 45-25 record, good for first in the League and only behind the New York Yankees’ 50-18 record in all of Major League Baseball.

In his appearance with the Rumble Ponies, Scherzer threw 65 pitches in 3.1 innings, allowed two runs and struck out six batters. One of the runs allowed was a solo homer to Philadelphia Phillies #11 overall prospect, outfielder Jhailyn Ortiz. He was also spotted by the Mets’ television partner SNY prepping for the game in the dugout, to which many fans couldn’t believe that the former Cy Young Award winner would be mentally preparing for a rehab start in what seemed to be the same way he would prepare for a World Series game.

The next time Scherzer pitches could be back up with the Mets, they travel to Miami this weekend to take on the Marlins in an NL East Division matchup, where he would be eligible to go on Sunday.