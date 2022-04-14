Utica, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Gas prices have been weighing on the minds of many over the past month due to rising costs, but a section of the New York State budget is working to address the issue.

The gas tax suspension would provide some relief for drivers at the pump by saving an estimated sixteen cents per gallon which will, in turn, save New Yorkers more than half a billion dollars by the end of the year. Senator Peter Oberacker shares his thoughts on the new piece of legislation.

“For a lot of people in my rule district, you may be traveling 18 miles one way just to get groceries or to do a run,” said Senator Oberacker. “So you know, two, three times a week filling up, 35 cents would have a lot more impact I believe on the home budget than 16.

He continued, “But again, we can either dwell on what is not acceptable or what is and at this point, I think 16 cents is the best we’re going to be able to do at the moment and it’s better than nothing. “

This tax suspension will only impact the state tax and will be in effect from June first through the end of 2022.