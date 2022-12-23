Barre, VT – The Vermont chapter of the American Red Cross says it is opening a shelter in Barre for families impacted by the storm. It will be at the Barre Auditorium on Auditorium Hill Road. Doors to the shelter open at 6 p.m. Friday and will stay open until further notice.

Vermont Department of Public Safety says several shelters and warming centers have already been established around the state. As of 2:30 p.m., more than 60,000 people are without power in Vermont.

DPS listed eleven places that opened Friday. Most planned to close around 6 p.m. and people are encouraged to call ahead to ensure shelters are still open.

Shelter and Warming Centers:

Norwich Public Safety Building 10 Hazen Street, Norwich, VT 802-649-1133 Hours Unknown Shelburne Town Center Gym 5420 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, VT 802-316-1754 Hours Unknown Fayston Municipal Center 866 North Fayston Road, Fayston, VT Closing 6pm VTNG Bennington Warming Center 100 Franklin Lane, Bennington, VT 802-338-4230 Open 2 – 6pm Richmond Town Center Warming Center 203 Bridge St. Richmond, VT Closes 4pm VTNG Swanton Warming Center 13 Ferris St, Swanton, VT 05488 802-338-4219 2pm-6pm Barre Auditorium 20 Auditorium Hill Barre, VT 05641 802-476-0256 Opens at 6pm VTNG Williston Warming Center 7846 Williston Rd, Williston, VT 05495 802-338-4014 8am-6pm VTNG Vergennes Warming Center 37 Monkton Rd, Vergennes, VT 05491 802-338-4020 8am-6pm VTNG Newport Warming Center 540 Union St, Newport, VT 05855 802-338-4164 8am-6pm VTNG Lyndonville Warming Center 73 Highgate St, Lyndonville, VT 05851 802-338-4252 8am-6pm

Those in need of shelter or assistance are urged to call 211 or go to Vermont Emergency Mangement’s website.