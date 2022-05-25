UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that another man on its ‘Top Ten Most Wanted’ list has been arrested on May 25th.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, around 2:48 pm on Wednesday, 37-year-old Charles D. Ferguson of Utica was located at his residence in the City of Utica and taken into custody without incident. He was allegedly wanted for multiple drug and child endangerment charges.

He was then transported to the Oneida County Jail and then ultimately to Oneida County Corrections Officers for arraignment.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with any new information if it is released.