ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that one man has been arrested and another is still at large after a burglary that took place at a Rome storage unit company in the early morning hours of August 11th.

Around 1:30 am on Thursday, deputies arrived at the Colonial Self Storage II business located at 5667 Rome New London Road to investigate reports that a man, who would later be identified as 31-year-old Richard W. Cayton of Rome, and a second unidentified man, who were allegedly breaking into storage units.

Deputies searched the area and found several storage units with damaged locks. As the search continued, a deputy then observed Cayton exiting a storage unit. When Cayton saw the officer, he immediately ran away into a wooded area.

More members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, as well as officers with the NYS Police, were now on the scene and a perimeter of the area was set up to prevent Cayton from escaping. A search of the woods was then conducted, and Cayton was located and taken into custody without any further incident.

Richard W. Cayton of Rome was arrested and charged with the following:

Two counts of burglary in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Cayton was processed and held at the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment in CAP Court. Cayton is also currently on parole in New York State and the Sheriff’s Office notified them of his arrest.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. The second, unidentified suspect fled the scene and is currently still at large. If anyone has any information regarding the incident that took place or the unknown individual, please contact the sheriff’s office investigators at 315-765-2334.

You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.