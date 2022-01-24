Shots fired in New Hampshire road rage episode

Lebanon, NH — A road rage incident occurred Saturday afternoon on Meridan Road in Lebanon at 4:49 pm.

A Chevrolet Tahoe and Toyota RAV4 were heading north when the driver of the RAV4 attempted to pass the Tahoe in a passing zone. Instead of letting the car pass, the driver of the Tahoe swerved at the RAV4, almost forcing the car off the road.

Shortly afterwards, the driver of the Tahoe attempted to fire a .44 magnum revolver out the rear window at the RAV4, but did not hit the vehicle.

The Lebanon Police Department were able to locate the Tahoe and took 50-year-old Donald Delisle of Cornish, into custody and seized his .44 magnum revolver and a 16-gauge pump shotgun from his vehicle.

Delisle was charged with Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon, Unauthorized Use of a Firearm, Criminal Threatening with a Firearm, and Attempted Murder and will be arraigned on January 24.