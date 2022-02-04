Snow winds down Friday, then pattern turns quiet

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Snow and sleet fall in Central New York throughout the night Thursday night and into Friday morning. Snow will be heavy at times overnight, with rates of 1-2″ per hour.

Snow then starts to wind down Friday morning as the storm pulls away but snow showers remain possible off and on throughout the day. There is a small chance for flurries on Saturday, a cold day with highs in the teens. Temperatures fall below zero Saturday night but rebound to around 30° on Sunday.

Some lake effect snow showers are possible on Monday. Otherwise, next week looks mainly quiet and seasonable with highs in the low to mid-30s.

This forecast is subject to change, please check back for updates!