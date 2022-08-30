CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Connecticut River Conservancy’s (CRC) annual Source to Sea Cleanup will take place on September 23-24, 2022.

This event will mark the organization’s 26th year of cleaning up the Connecticut River and its local tributaries through four states: Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

According to the CRC, last year 1,394 volunteers removed 43.2 tons of trash from riverbanks and waterways across the four watershed states. Volunteers removed everything from recyclable bottles and cans, fishing equipment and food waste to tires, televisions, and refrigerators.

The CRC is looking for groups of volunteers to participate in this year’s effort. Groups may organize a clean up on a date that works best for their organization. The CRC also asks for the public’s help in identifying trash sites. For more information and to register for the cleanup go to the CRC website.