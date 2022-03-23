MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A sign of spring hit the St. Lawrence Seaway this morning.

As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, the Montreal and Lake Ontario section of the Seaway had opened to vessels for the 2022 navigation season.

This portion of the St. Lawrence Seaway is a binational waterway and includes the entire St. Lawrence River. It is also a part of the larger Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway System which spans from the Atlantic Ocean to Duluth, Minnesota.

However, according to Seaway Ship Watchers Network, the Seaway had its first commercial vessel a day ahead of planned opening as CSL Ships’ CSL Welland made its way upbound and was escorted by the Canadian Coast Guard ice-breaking vessel Martha Black.

As of 8:30 a.m. on March 22, the Network reported several ships in the opened portion of the Seaway. This included the vessel Atlantic Spirit was approaching the St. Lambert Lock and CSL Welland at Beauharnois.

Prior to this portion of the waterway opening, ice clearing efforts were conducted by the Canadian Coast Guard, U.S. Department of Transportation and Great lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation.

The efforts began on March 18 throughout the St. Lawrence River. Ice booms were also removed during this time.

March 22 continues to be the earliest opening date of the Seaway since 2008. The Seaway previously opened on this date in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013 and again in 2021. The latest opening date since 20018 was in April 2 in 2015.

The Seaway’s Welland Canal will open at 8 a.m. on March 24 and the Sault Ste. Marie Locks and Canals will open on Friday, March 25.