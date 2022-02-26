The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Massachusetts from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Massachusetts.

#30. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Massachusetts in 2019: 956

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Massachusetts to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 2,383

— #21 most common destination from Massachusetts

#29. Alabama

– Moved from Alabama to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,099

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #21 most common destination from Alabama

– Moved from Massachusetts to Alabama in 2019: 1,452

— #26 most common destination from Massachusetts

#28. Arizona

– Moved from Arizona to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,228

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #32 most common destination from Arizona

– Moved from Massachusetts to Arizona in 2019: 2,745

— #18 most common destination from Massachusetts

#27. Michigan

– Moved from Michigan to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,260

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Michigan

– Moved from Massachusetts to Michigan in 2019: 2,271

— #23 most common destination from Massachusetts

#26. Utah

– Moved from Utah to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,286

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #17 most common destination from Utah

– Moved from Massachusetts to Utah in 2019: 545

— #30 most common destination from Massachusetts

#25. Oregon

– Moved from Oregon to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,288

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Oregon

– Moved from Massachusetts to Oregon in 2019: 1,689

— #25 most common destination from Massachusetts

#24. Minnesota

– Moved from Minnesota to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,344

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #21 most common destination from Minnesota

– Moved from Massachusetts to Minnesota in 2019: 2,442

— #20 most common destination from Massachusetts

#23. Indiana

– Moved from Indiana to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,366

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #25 most common destination from Indiana

– Moved from Massachusetts to Indiana in 2019: 469

— #33 most common destination from Massachusetts

#22. Louisiana

– Moved from Louisiana to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,831

— 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Louisiana

– Moved from Massachusetts to Louisiana in 2019: 277

— #39 most common destination from Massachusetts

#21. Tennessee

– Moved from Tennessee to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,933

— 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Tennessee

– Moved from Massachusetts to Tennessee in 2019: 1,109

— #27 most common destination from Massachusetts

#20. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,094

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #30 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from Massachusetts to Colorado in 2019: 6,053

— #9 most common destination from Massachusetts

#19. Vermont

– Moved from Vermont to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,167

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Vermont

– Moved from Massachusetts to Vermont in 2019: 4,045

— #13 most common destination from Massachusetts

#18. Ohio

– Moved from Ohio to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,190

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #22 most common destination from Ohio

– Moved from Massachusetts to Ohio in 2019: 2,304

— #22 most common destination from Massachusetts

#17. Washington

– Moved from Washington to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,353

— 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #21 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from Massachusetts to Washington in 2019: 3,526

— #15 most common destination from Massachusetts

#16. South Carolina

– Moved from South Carolina to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,647

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from South Carolina

– Moved from Massachusetts to South Carolina in 2019: 3,094

— #16 most common destination from Massachusetts

#15. Maryland

– Moved from Maryland to Massachusetts in 2019: 3,521

— 2.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #14 most common destination from Maryland

– Moved from Massachusetts to Maryland in 2019: 2,248

— #24 most common destination from Massachusetts

#14. Virginia

– Moved from Virginia to Massachusetts in 2019: 3,768

— 2.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #20 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from Massachusetts to Virginia in 2019: 5,480

— #10 most common destination from Massachusetts

#13. North Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to Massachusetts in 2019: 3,812

— 2.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #18 most common destination from North Carolina

– Moved from Massachusetts to North Carolina in 2019: 5,389

— #11 most common destination from Massachusetts

#12. Illinois

– Moved from Illinois to Massachusetts in 2019: 4,050

— 2.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #22 most common destination from Illinois

– Moved from Massachusetts to Illinois in 2019: 3,693

— #14 most common destination from Massachusetts

#11. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to Massachusetts in 2019: 4,290

— 3.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from Massachusetts to Georgia in 2019: 2,876

— #17 most common destination from Massachusetts

#10. New Jersey

– Moved from New Jersey to Massachusetts in 2019: 5,638

— 3.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from New Jersey

– Moved from Massachusetts to New Jersey in 2019: 2,726

— #19 most common destination from Massachusetts

#9. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,043

— 4.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Moved from Massachusetts to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,551

— #12 most common destination from Massachusetts

#8. Texas

– Moved from Texas to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,088

— 4.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #24 most common destination from Texas

– Moved from Massachusetts to Texas in 2019: 8,277

— #7 most common destination from Massachusetts

#7. Maine

– Moved from Maine to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,122

— 4.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Maine

– Moved from Massachusetts to Maine in 2019: 7,005

— #8 most common destination from Massachusetts

#6. Rhode Island

– Moved from Rhode Island to Massachusetts in 2019: 7,784

— 5.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Rhode Island

– Moved from Massachusetts to Rhode Island in 2019: 12,742

— #6 most common destination from Massachusetts

#5. Florida

– Moved from Florida to Massachusetts in 2019: 10,360

— 7.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Florida

– Moved from Massachusetts to Florida in 2019: 17,056

— #3 most common destination from Massachusetts

#4. California

– Moved from California to Massachusetts in 2019: 11,430

— 7.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #18 most common destination from California

– Moved from Massachusetts to California in 2019: 16,158

— #4 most common destination from Massachusetts

#3. Connecticut

– Moved from Connecticut to Massachusetts in 2019: 11,690

— 8.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Connecticut

– Moved from Massachusetts to Connecticut in 2019: 13,020

— #5 most common destination from Massachusetts

#2. New Hampshire

– Moved from New Hampshire to Massachusetts in 2019: 11,731

— 8.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from New Hampshire

– Moved from Massachusetts to New Hampshire in 2019: 18,723

— #1 most common destination from Massachusetts

#1. New York

– Moved from New York to Massachusetts in 2019: 17,143

— 11.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #8 most common destination from New York

– Moved from Massachusetts to New York in 2019: 17,910

— #2 most common destination from Massachusetts