CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with the latest fall foliage report and how the rain and wind that is on the way could have an impact on the foliage.

There is more and more color across western Massachusetts and all of New England. The latest fall foliage report shows good color across most of western Massachusetts, and some great color over the Berkshires and Franklin Counties where it’s getting near the peak. There is great color in northern New England where there is peak color in the Green and White Mountains.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking some rain and wind on the way for Thursday night with possible wind gusts over 30 mph. Some of those leaves will likely be blowing off the trees and making their way to the ground.