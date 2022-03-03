ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Child Advocacy Center is reporting that a Town of Sullivan man has been indicted and arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a minor.

The initial investigation started back on September 1st, 2021, after the Oneida County Road Patrol Division received reports that 66-year-old Perry Coss was allegedly subjecting a girl “younger than age eleven” to sexual contact. These encounters allegedly took place at a residence just outside of Rome during August of 2021.

Due to the nature of the alleged crime, the case was turned over to the Child Advocacy Center. It was then presented before the Oneida County Grand Jury in February 2022 by the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office.

As a result, Perry Coss was indicted on the following charges:

Two Counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Class D Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

On March 2, 2022, Perry Coss was located at his residence and taken into custody by the deputies with the Oneida and Madison County Sheriff’s Office without incident. He was arraigned at the Oneida County Court on March 3rd.

Coss is currently being held in the Oneida County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to appear in the future. An ‘Order of Protection’ and other services have been issued on behalf of the victim through the Child Advocacy Center.

Eyewitness News will update this story with new information as it is released.