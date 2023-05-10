Burlington, VT – Crews are working to recover an SUV from the Winooski River Wednesday morning in Burlington. According to Burlington Fire Department, the SUV rolled into the river near Chace Mill in Burlington. Nobody was hurt.

The driver got out of the car, but did not put the vehicle into park and it rolled into the river from the parking lot. The vehicle, a Honda CRV, floated about 100 yards and settled about 20 feet off of shore.

Burlington Fire is working with Colchester Tech and a local wrecking company to recover the vehicle. Recovery teams plan to use a boom wrecker off of the Winooski River Bridge connecting Winooski and Burlington. Drivers are asked to avoid the northbound lanes of the bridge during that time.

The Vermont Department of Natural Resources has been notified. We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.