Tang Museum to unveil community-created crochet reef as part of new exhibit

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Preparations are underway at the Tang Teaching Museum for the completion of the Saratoga Springs Satellite Reef. After years of work and submissions by the public, the community-created reef will be the focal point of a new exhibit called Radical Fiber: A Symposium on Art and Science.

Radical Fiber: Threads Connecting Art and Science is organized by Associate Curator Rebecca McNamara, in consultation with Skidmore College faculty members Mark Huibregtse, Rachel Roe-Dale, and Becky Trousil from Mathematics & Statistics; Sara Lagalwar from Neuroscience; Elaine Larsen from Biology; Aarathi Prasad from Computer Science; and Sang-Wook Lee from Art.

Last year, McNamara invited the public to contribute to the Saratoga Springs Satellite Reef, a community-created coral reef composed of hundreds of crocheted specimens. The Satellite Reef is part of the worldwide Crochet Coral Reef project by Christine and Margaret Wertheim and the Institute For Figuring.

Over the course of the past year, McNamara hosted 50 workshops for crafters of all skill levels, from novice to advanced. The museum says they received submissions from all over the world.

“Some people submitted one and some people submitted 25, so we haven’t done a full count but I definitely think there’s more than a thousand here,” said McNamara.

On January 28 and 29, the museum will host Radical Fiber: A Symposium on Art and Science online. The two-day online symposium brings together scholars, artists, and thinkers in academia, business, tech, and the arts on the historical, present, and potential future connections of fiber crafts and the sciences. Each day includes a curator’s tour, two panel discussions, and a moderated conversation in which all attendees can meet and share ideas inspired by the day.

The Tang Teaching Museum opens to the public on February 3.