UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On May 18th, Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo is bringing her live show “The Experience” right here to the Stanley Theatre, and you won’t want to miss it.

“What you witness is life-changing,” said Theresa Caputo. “People say it all the time they’ll say: ‘I had no idea what to expect, I didn’t even know what was going to happen, I didn’t get read – but what I witnessed really changed my life.’”

You might recognize Theresa from her long-running TLC show, Long Island Medium, but she’s also a master of the craft and has been practicing for over 20 years.

“You know, and that’s the crazy thing – even with the television show, it never felt uncomfortable for me to have a camera,” said Caputo. “To me, it was almost like I just knew that this is what I was meant to do.”

This is the tenth year that Theresa has been delivering messages via the Live! Experience, and she says it isn’t necessarily about believing in mediums – it’s about witnessing something life-changing.

“Some people come because they want to hear from their loved ones, someone come because they’re just supporting their friend, or a spouse, or a family member coming to the show – other people just want to maybe check it out.”

She continued, “And they end up receiving messages that they never thought were going to change their life – that’s why I call it the experience because that’s what it’s about.”