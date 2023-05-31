CAPE COD, Mass. (WWLP) – Planning a summer getaway that’s not too far from home? Maybe a trip to one of these towns will be of interest!

TripstoDiscover.com has ranked 13 towns across New England as the best places to visit this summer, including three towns here in Massachusetts. The independent research was based off of what towns have summer activities, such as boating, whale watching, soaking in the sun at the beach and more.

Falmouth, Rockport and Martha’s Vineyard were ranked as the top locations to visit this summer in Massachusetts.

Falmouth is the second-largest town on Cape Cod and has nine beaches. The town is full of shops, museums, hiking locations and the Nobska Lighthouse.

Rockport is located at the tip of the Cape Ann Peninsula just north of Boston. You can find scenic trails, hiking and breathtaking views of the Massachusetts coast here!

Martha’s Vineyard is a popular location for many people, including former Presidents John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. The town is full of sandy beaches, lighthouses and is home to one of the oldest carousels in the country, the Flying Horses Carousel, dating back to 1876.

Towns in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island and Connecticut were also in the top list: