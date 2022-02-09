UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR /WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a third ‘ghost gun’ has been seized and a man arrested in Utica on January 9th.

Around approximately 12:00 am on Wednesday, officers with Utica’s Crime Prevention Unit and deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop who would later be identified as 18-year-old Jean Dorsica of Utica on the 700 block of Bleeker Street. As officers approached Dorsica, a loaded handgun magazine allegedly fell to the ground. He then allegedly reached for something in his waist and then ran away.

A short foot pursuit took place. Dorsica tried evading officers by hiding between buildings, but he was taken into custody a short distance away, on the 700 block of Jay Street. A search was then conducted of the route taken during the pursuit and a loaded 9mm ‘ghost gun’ was found to have been thrown over a fence not far from where Dorsica was apprehended. Using a ‘thermal imaging’ device, officers determined the gun had just been discarded.

Police say this is the third ‘ghost gun’ they have seized this week and that they actively investigating their origins.

Dorsica was transported to the Utica Police Department and charged with the following: