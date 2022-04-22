UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As power is restored Eyewitness News spoke with Engler Electric for tips for when your power is being turned back on.

“I would wait until one of your neighbors or the utility tells you that the power is on and since you’ve already shut off your main breaker and your branch breakers; if the utility power does come back on, you’re not going to know it until someone tells you or the utility tells you, which is what you should do. Then you should first turn on the main breaker and get power into your panel. Then turn on the branch circuit breakers one at a time, so that you don’t have a huge surge in load that goes down the power lines either. Because if they’re not quite done or if there is still some remedial work maybe going, but the powers back on, that could possibly slow things up. Then that way, if you turn those breakers on one at a time, your power comes up and it’s already clean power by that time.” – Jim Engler, Engler Electric

If you do experience any damage, file a claim with your utility service.