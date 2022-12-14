HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a Utica man was killed in a fatal two-car crash that occurred in the Town of Schuyler on December 13th.

Around 6:51 pm on Tuesday, troopers, and emergency responders with the Schuyler EMS, Kunkel Ambulance, and NYS Department of Transportation arrived on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash that State Route 5. They found a 2013 Honda Accord driven by 32-year-old Viktor Lunhu of Utica, NY that had been traveling west when he crossed over into the eastbound lane, hitting a 2010 Audi A5 driven by 19-year-old Jaeden M. Beam of Little Falls, NY in a head-on collision.

Lunhu was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica where he was pronounced deceased.

Beam was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Eyewitness News will continue to update you with any new information as it is released.