UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that there has been an arrest made in the ‘shots fired’ incident that took place at the North Utica Taco Bell on June 30th.

According to police, Thursday evening, investigators received information that the alleged suspect of the shooting, 23-year-old Christion Metzger of Rome, was located at a residence near Munnsville, NY.

A joint task force consisting of officers from the Department of Corrections & Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations, the Fugitives Investigations Division, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police staked out the residence for Metzger to appear.

When Metzger began to leave the residence, officers attempted to make an arrest, but he fled on foot. He was then apprehended a short distance away. After the foot pursuit, investigators conducted a search of the residence and obtained additional evidence.

Christion Metzger Rome was arrested and charged with the following:

Robbery in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (Class D Felony)

NYS Parole Absconder Violation Warrant

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and that additional charges may be handed down in the future. The Utica Police Department would like to thank all the agencies who assisted them with their investigation.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with any new information as it is released.