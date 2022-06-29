UTICA, Ny. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been given felony charges after allegedly stabbing someone in the stomach during a dispute back on June 4th.

According to police, on Saturday, June 4th, units arrived at St. Elizabeth Medical Center to investigate a walk-in stabbing victim. The victim told them that 35-year-old Ray Colon-Ortiz approached him while he was on the 800 block of Mohawk Street and allegedly started a verbal argument. The argument then escalated, and Ortiz allegedly took out a pocketknife and proceeded to stab the victim in the stomach. He then subsequently fled the scene.

Officers were able to locate surveillance footage of the incident and spoke with bystanders who allegedly witnessed the incident take place. After confirming that Ortiz was the perpetrator, the case was then assigned to UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Then, on Friday, June 24th, Ortiz was located and taken into custody by members of the NYS Parole without incident. He was charged with the following: