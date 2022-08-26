UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a shooting has taken place at a basketball game in Utica on August 25th, and is asking the public for help in identifying suspects.

Around 9:10 pm on Thursday, officers were patrolling the 700 block of Washington Street when they heard gunfire in the downtown area. Simultaneously, calls started being received about shots being fired at a basketball game at a gymnasium.

What is known at this time is that one unknown man fired around two shots inside the gym and then fled the scene. More gunfire then occurred outside of the building, where police were able to find at least two spent bullet casings.

Although the gym had many people attending the game, there are no reported injuries at this time. Immediately after the gunfire, several unknown individuals fled the scene, and authorities are unclear if they were involved in the incident or not. Police are currently trying to obtain surveillance footage and identify as many people at the game as possible.

The case is ongoing and has been assigned to UPD’s GIVE Unit. If you have any information regarding the incident or know any of the individuals involved, please contact investigators at 315-520-0842. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.