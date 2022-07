12 year old believed to still be in Rome area

ROME, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department has reported that NeNeveah Thomas has returned home and is in safe condition.

Nevaeh Thomas is a 12-year-old black male, who went missing on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, and was believed to have been with friends in the Rome area.