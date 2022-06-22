UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Upstate Cerebral Palsy has announced that, in partnership with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS), they are celebrating awareness and raising funds for individuals with Down Syndrome with the return of the ‘National Buddy Walk’ on Sunday, September 18th.

“We understand the importance of this event to our community, and we are excited to bring this annual event back in 2022,” explained Executive Director, Geno DeCondo. “We will continue to provide innovative programs and to work with our communities to educate and advocate for people of all abilities.”

Registration for the event begins at 10:00 am and its new location is at The Parkway Center, 220 Memorial Parkway in Utica. The walk itself starts at 11:00 am in the Parkway Center parking lot, loops around the John Mott’s Tennis Courts, and then finishes in the Parkway Center gymnasium. Donations and pledges will be accepted but are not required to walk.

Along with the walk, the event will also feature entertainment, refreshments, and an interactive art project with the help of the ‘Pieces of HeART program.’

This year the community also can be part of the NYC Buddy Walk annual kick-off video that will feature 500 beautiful faces of individuals with Down syndrome to be displayed on the Jumbotrons in the heart of Times Square.

Please note that only one photo per individual with Down syndrome can be submitted to the contest using the following link:

https://form.jotform.com/msagan/2022-times-square-video-submission

Submissions end on July 10, 2022, at 11:59 EST. You will be notified by August 1 if you are chosen. All 50 states will be represented in the photos that are chosen.