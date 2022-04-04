UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica City School District has approved the purchase of a new concealed weapons detection system, which will be implemented in all 13 schools across the district.

“Times have changed and one of my first and foremost concerns always is student safety and teacher safety and staff safety,” said Bruce Karam, Utica City School District Superintendent.

When entering the building, students will walk through the system, and it will scan the individual for weapons. Company officials will be visiting schools to examine entryways and install the equipment over the next couple of months, and the equipment has been tested by law enforcement and security personnel, and Superintendent Karam says it will not cause disruptions to students’ daily routines. when it comes to funding….this will not cost the taxpayers anything. The district will apply for BOCES aid and will pay for the remaining portion.

“We’re getting aid on 90 percent of it so it’s going to cost us 10 percent. so from a financial standpoint, it’s going to work out very well,” said Karam.

This decision will allow faculty and students to focus on learning and ensure their safety.

“I don’t think you can put a price on safety I think when parents send their kids to school they want the most safe environment. so this will make everyone a little more confident when sending your children to school knowing we have these systems in place that can detect this,” said Karam.