UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police are reporting that a man has been charged with multiple felonies, including robbery and weapons possession after an incident that took place on August 5th.

Around 2:30 pm on Friday, multiple calls were received by the Oneida County 911 center that a man, who would later be identified as 23-year-old Nay Thar of Utica, was shooting a shotgun in Proctor Park in Utica. The Utica Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were given a description of Thar and his vehicle and a ‘Be on the Look Out’ or ‘BOLO’ was issued for his arrest.

Shortly after, officers with the NYS police were in the area and witnessed Thar exiting a restaurant on the 300 block of South Street, allegedly brandishing a gun, and carrying a clear plastic box. When Thar entered his vehicle and started traveling east on South Street, the NYS troopers immediately relayed the updated information to the UPD, who within moments were on the scene attempting to pull the vehicle over.

Thar did not comply with UPDs requests for him to pull over and instead initiated a vehicle pursuit that lasted until the 600 block of Bleecker Street. Thar then pulled over and abandoned his vehicle in a parking lot, attempting to run away on foot. However, officers were immediately on top of him, taking him into custody without any further incident.

A search of Thar and his vehicle were then conducted, during which, a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun was allegedly found lying across the front seat. Additionally, the clear plastic box that Thar was seen carrying was also located allegedly containing an undisclosed amount of money.

sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun

It was at this point that another call was being received separately by the 911 center regarding a robbery that had taken place on the 300 block of South Street involving a man matching Thar’s description in the same time frame as when Thar was seen exiting the restaurant. Witnesses later told investigators they allegedly saw Thar exiting the establishment with a stolen donation box.

Nay Thar of Utica was taken to the Utica Police Department and charged with the following:

Proctor Park Incident:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree

South St Incident: