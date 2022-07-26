UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that took place on July 22nd.

Around 11:30 pm on Friday, officers arrived at the 1200 block of City Street to investigate a ‘shots fired’ incident. Several bystanders at the scene directed them to multiple spent .380 caliber shell casings in the driveway of the residence.

While officers were inspecting the bullet casings, they saw a vehicle parked in the driveway with a man, who would later be identified as 31-year-old Jamal Richardson of Utica, standing beside it. As they were speaking with Richardson, officers allegedly noticed more spent bullet casings, as well as unfired live rounds inside the vehicle. Additionally, they saw a spot inside the vehicle that allegedly looked like bullets had been fired from inside the vehicle, outward toward the street.

After Richardson allegedly admitted that the vehicle was his, he was then detained and brought to UPD headquarters for further questioning and his vehicle was impounded so it could be searched.

When the search of Richardson’s vehicle was finished, a loaded .380 caliber handgun was allegedly found beneath the driver’s seat.

Jamal Richardson of Utica has been arrested and charged with the following: