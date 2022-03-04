UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a Utica man was arrested for allegedly resisting arrest and then re-arrested moments after being released for their custody.

Around 3:15 am on, Friday, March 4th, units arrived at a residence on the 1200 block of Conkling Avenue for a disturbance call involving who would later be identified as 39-year-old Taji Hunt of Utica. Upon their arrival, Hunt was found in an extremely argumentative and combative state. For several minutes officers attempted to calm the situation down and evacuate other people from the residence. But Hunt allegedly turned violent and attacked.

Officers then attempted to intervene but Hunt allegedly began pushing back at them also. It was at this point that Hunt was placed under arrest. While being placed under arrest, he allegedly actively resisted, briefly fighting with the police. He was then put into handcuffs and taken off the premises.

As he was being escorted away, Hunt allegedly then began repeatedly threatening physical harm towards the Utica Police. Once they arrived at the police department, he was being removed from the patrol car and allegedly spit in the face of one of the officers.

Taji Hunt of Utica was ultimately charged with the following for the incident above:

Two counts of Harassment in the Second Degree

Resisting Arrest

He was then issued appearance tickets and released.

But the story did not end there. After being released, Hunt was exiting the police department’s lobby, when he suddenly approached and activated a fire alarm. He then started “dancing to the sound of the alarm”. Police then approached Hunt when he proceeded to pull the alarm a second time.

Hunt was then placed into custody for a second time and escorted to the booking area for processing.

The Criminal Investigations Division then charged him with the following:

Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Second Degree.

Due to the nature of his repeated offense, Hunt was transported to the Utica City Court and is now being held without bail until his next scheduled appearance.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with any new information as it is released.