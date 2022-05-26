MARSHALL, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a Utica man was killed in a tractor-trailer accident in the Town of Marshall on May 25th.

According to police, around 10:43 on Thursday, 32-year-old David G. Specht of Utica was heading south on Route 12 in his 2005 Subaru when he crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck a tractor-trailer head-on. Emergency responders declared him deceased at the scene.

The operator of the tractor-trailer, 51-year-old Douglas R. Roberts of Kissimmee, Florida was treated at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information as it is released.