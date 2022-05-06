UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking for information from the public regarding a shooting that took place on Saratoga Street on May 5th, in which two men were injured.

Around 8:30 pm on Thursday, arrived on the 900 block of Saratoga Street to investigate a shooting involving male victims. When they arrived, they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds, one in the leg, and the other in the back.

The Utica Fire Department transported the victims to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for emergency medical treatment. Both victims are reported to be in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.

During the investigation that followed, it was learned that “suspects approached a group of individuals from the yards on the east side of the street and began firing, ultimately striking the two victims.”

The unknown shooters then fled the scene the same way they entered.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information, including any surveillance video of the nearby streets, to please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556. You can also submit an anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

The UPD would like to thank the excellent care provided by the Utica Fire Department and St. Elizabeth’s Emergency medical team.