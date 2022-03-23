UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for help with locating their ‘Wanted Person of the Week’.

30-year-old Jamall M. Moore of Utica has an open warrant out for his arrest in connection with a domestic dispute that took place in West Utica in February. He is charged with the following:

Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (Class E Felony)

His last known address was 1204 Gray Avenue in Utica.

If you have any information regarding his current whereabouts, please contact the Warrants Unit at 315-223-3580. You can submit an anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.