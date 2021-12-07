Vermont announces School Vaccine Incentive Program

Montpelier, VT.– Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont State of Education have announced that $2 million in federal emergency funds is being committed to schools that achieve a student vaccination rate of 85% or higher. Through the new School Vaccination Incentive Program, schools that reach these vaccination rates will be eligible to receive $15 per student, for a minimum reward of $2,000 and a maximum of $10,000. Those that achieve over a 90% vaccination rate can apply for an additional 50% of the original award, for a potential maximum of $15,000.

Schools must be able to certify that they have met a vaccination threshold and have encouraged student participation with regards to how the funds are used. Funds will be awarded on a rolling basis through April 1, 2022 and must be spent by June 30, 2022. Public schools and approved and recognized independent schools are eligible.

“We know that vaccination is our strongest tool against Covid-19, and getting our kids vaccinated is critical for both their health and education outcomes,” said Governor Scott. “Vermont leads the nation in youth vaccination and we hope that this program encourages even more to step up. As schools’ students earn these awards, I look forward to seeing the creative ways they come together to put it to good use.”

“Vaccination has been a critical part of our public health strategy for schools since vaccines first became available for students,” added Secretary of Education Dan French. “We know that vaccination safeguards not only our health, but the health of our entire community. This incentive program recognizes that; giving students and families an additional incentive to get vaccinated, and a voice in how the money is spent.”