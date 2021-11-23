Vermont law enforcement urge safe driving ahead of Thanksgiving

As millions of Americans hit the road this week for Thanksgiving, Vermont law enforcement want you to arrive to your destination safely.

“Unfortunately more people driving means more motor vehicle crashes,” Paul White, with the State Highway Safety Office said. “Across the United States, more than 300 people will die in a motor vehicle crash this week.”

Gathering along Interstate 89, one of the state’s most traveled roadways, police warned that 2021 is shaping up to be one of the deadliest in recent years. So far this year, 65 people have lost their lives on Vermont roadways. Police say more than of those people were not wearing their seat belt when they died.

Aggressive driving, speeding and impaired driving are also to blame.

“If you’re gonna drink for the holidays, please drink responsibly and don’t drink and drive,” Samuel Fortin said.

“And remember, if you feel different, you drive different,” Lt. Allen Fortin said.

Lt. Fortin wanted family members to accompany officers this year to help drive home their campaign. He says some people will resonate more, hearing it from someone without a badge.

“Maybe it would hit home,” Lt. Fortin said. “It’s the message I expect in my family and I would expect people do in their families. Be responsible, that’s all we’re asking.”

Police say you can expect more DUI check points and patrols this holiday season.