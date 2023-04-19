WHITE CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have put out an arrest warrant stemming from a rape case in the Washington County town of White Creek. Jason Brownell, 21, is wanted on a count of rape in the first degree.

Anyone with information regarding Brownell’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police directly at (518) 583-7000, or by email to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov. Residents are advised against taking any other direct action, or posting about Brownell’s whereabouts on Facebook.

Police say Brownell is a resident of Vermont, but frequently visits parts of New York. Washington County borders the state.