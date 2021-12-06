Vermont reports record 643 COVID-19 infections Sunday

Vermont reported 643 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, a new single-day record for the Green Mountain State, and one more person has died, bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic to 417.

The state’s previous one-day record of cases was Thursday, when 635 cases were reported.

Rutland County had 97 of the new infections; Chittenden County had 81 of them and Windsor County had 80. There were 41 in Washington County, 37 in Franklin County and 29 in Caledonia County. Addison County and Bennington County each had 26. Orange County had 18, while Orleans County had 16 and Windham County had 15. There were eight in Essex County, five in Lamoille County and one in Grand Isle County. One hundred sixty-three other cases also didn’t have a county of origin determined yet.

Out of more than 550,000 people that have taken more than 2,630,000 total tests, there have been 52,889 cases; 42,411 people have recovered. Among Vermonters five years old and up, 75% are fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 29 new cases for county-wide totals of 5,841 infections, 26 deaths and 5,515 people recovered. There were no case updates on Sunday from Clinton County, Essex County or our New Hampshire coverage area.