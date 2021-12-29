Vermont sets record with 940 new COVID cases

The State of Vermont has reported a total of 940 new COVID cases, breaking the record of 739 cases set earlier this month. 54 individuals are currently hospitalized, 18 of whom are being hospitalized in the ICU.

Governor Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine both warned of a potential uptick in cases around the holiday season due to family gatherings and the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Vermont boasts high vaccination numbers with 86% of Vermonters ages 5 and up receiving at least one vaccination shot and 79% of Vermonters have gotten both doses. 56% of Vermonters have gotten a booster dose.

Dr. Levine has encouraged people to get both vaccines and a booster shot for full protection and is now urging families to get their eligible children vaccinated. “I am again asking every parent and caregiver in Vermont to please, get your children vaccinated. There is vaccine available for kids ages five and older that will give them the protection they need to stay safe and healthy and help protect the people they are with – especially those who are at high risk of serious outcomes if they get the virus.”