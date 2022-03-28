NEWPORT, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Hunger Coalition & Elks Lodge 1439 honored students and staff this morning for raising $2,000 for Ukrainian refugees.

“To date, along with 14-year-old Andrew James Schneider’s collection, we have raised just over $20,000 in two weeks for WCK,” said Ray Lenarcic, Herkimer Elks Lodge 1439.

WCK, being the World Central Kitchen, provides meals in response to humanitarian crises such as the war in Ukraine.

“Viewers can still donate by googling WCK.org – and I’d like to say that if we can’t bring them to America, at least we can help feed them,” said Lenarcic.