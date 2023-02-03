The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is set to come to Lake George for the first weekend of the Lake George Winter Carnival. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bross)

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Winter Carnival comes to the lake starting this Saturday and Sunday, with cook-offs, crafts and more frigid festivities. The winter has gotten its act together just in time, with recent snowfall making way for Friday’s cold snap into the single digits. Weekend 1 of the carnival doesn’t include the ice-dependent racing events to come later on in February, but it certainly opens things up to a promising start.

On weekend 1, the carnival will certainly let you be frank. The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, the hot dog-shaped vessel that tours cities and offers photo opportunities to hot dog enthusiasts nationwide, will be on Canada Street from noon to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5. Those who come to get a picture with the one and only hot dog on wheels will come away with their very own “wiener whistle.”

A late addition to the schedule this weekend is a Sunday Paint n’ Sip at Blue Thirty-Two, running from 10 a.m. to noon, with fruit mimosas available. The event is an indoor class, providing a refuge from expected cold temperatures, with limited space available. Tickets can be purchased online.

The full schedule for weekend 1 of the Lake George Winter Carnival includes:

Weekend 1: Saturday, Feb. 4

Opening ceremonies

• Noon

• Commencement at MacDonald Pier in Shepard Park

518 Jeepin’ Duck Hunt

• 9 a.m.

• Duck hunt with a $500 grand prize

• The Brasserie at Bayside Resort

Chili cook-off

• 12:30 p.m.

• First of four weekend-specific cookoffs; try different offerings and vote for your favorite

• Shepard Park Amphitheater

• $10 admission, available in advance online

Outhouse races

• 1 p.m.

• Annual outhouse race for $2,000 in prizes; 9:30 a.m. day-of registration at The Lagoon

• Races are held at Battlefield Park

• Call The Lagoon at (518) 685-5009 for ticket information

Make-Your-Own tie-dyed shirts

• 2-4 p.m.

• Family craft

• Tie-Dye booth at Shepard Park

• Cash admission

Lake George Winter Carnival annual parade

• 4 p.m.

Annual parade along Canada Street, ending at Amherst Street

• Downtown Lake George

S’mores and hot chocolate at Shepard Park

• 5:30 p.m. until supplies run out

• Plenty of fixings and toppings to go around

• Shepard Park Amphitheater

Fireworks

• 7 p.m.

• Fireworks over the lake, visible from across the village

Weekend 1: Sunday, Feb. 5

Paint n’ Sip

• 10 a.m. – noon

• Paint and sip with fruit mimosas

• Blue Thirty-Two

• $35 per person

Sundae Fun-Day karaoke open mic

• 12:30 p.m.

• Stewart’s Shops ice cream and open mic karaoke

• Shepard Park Amphitheater

“Do You Wanna Build a Cupcake?”

• 1 p.m.

• Learn to make a cupcake

• Hosted by Lake George Baking Company, 43 Amherst St.

Women’s skillet toss

• 3:30 p.m.

• Women’s skillet toss, with a gift for the first-place winner

• Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate

Warm-up keg toss

• 4 p.m.

• Keg toss with a $50 gift card to the winner

• Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate

Weekend 1: Both days

Bonfire on the beach

• All-day

• Shepard Park Beach

The Oscar Meyer Weinermobile comes to town

• Noon – 5 p.m.

• The famous hot-dog-shaped Oscar Meyer Weinermobile comes to “relish” the Lake George Winter Carnival, stopping for pictures and joining the carnival parade

Cornhole games

• Noon

Kids’ activities

• Noon – 3 p.m.

• Arts, crafts and games for children

• Shepard Park and Courtyard Marriott

Pony rides

• Noon – 3 p.m.

• Shepard Park

• Cash fee

Lake George Dog’s Got Talent

• 2 p.m.

• Talent contest for four-legged friends, with prizes for favorites

• Hosted at The Dog Cabin

Polar Plunge

• 3 p.m.

• Plunge into the cold waters of Lake George at Shepard Park Beach

• Register at 2:45 p.m. at Shepard Park beach

The full schedule for all four weekends of the Lake George Winter Carnival can be found at news10.com. Future weekends feature outhouse races, snowmobile races and more.