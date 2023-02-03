LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Winter Carnival comes to the lake starting this Saturday and Sunday, with cook-offs, crafts and more frigid festivities. The winter has gotten its act together just in time, with recent snowfall making way for Friday’s cold snap into the single digits. Weekend 1 of the carnival doesn’t include the ice-dependent racing events to come later on in February, but it certainly opens things up to a promising start.
On weekend 1, the carnival will certainly let you be frank. The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, the hot dog-shaped vessel that tours cities and offers photo opportunities to hot dog enthusiasts nationwide, will be on Canada Street from noon to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5. Those who come to get a picture with the one and only hot dog on wheels will come away with their very own “wiener whistle.”
A late addition to the schedule this weekend is a Sunday Paint n’ Sip at Blue Thirty-Two, running from 10 a.m. to noon, with fruit mimosas available. The event is an indoor class, providing a refuge from expected cold temperatures, with limited space available. Tickets can be purchased online.
The full schedule for weekend 1 of the Lake George Winter Carnival includes:
Weekend 1: Saturday, Feb. 4
Opening ceremonies
• Noon
• Commencement at MacDonald Pier in Shepard Park
518 Jeepin’ Duck Hunt
• 9 a.m.
• Duck hunt with a $500 grand prize
• The Brasserie at Bayside Resort
Chili cook-off
• 12:30 p.m.
• First of four weekend-specific cookoffs; try different offerings and vote for your favorite
• Shepard Park Amphitheater
• $10 admission, available in advance online
Outhouse races
• 1 p.m.
• Annual outhouse race for $2,000 in prizes; 9:30 a.m. day-of registration at The Lagoon
• Races are held at Battlefield Park
• Call The Lagoon at (518) 685-5009 for ticket information
Make-Your-Own tie-dyed shirts
• 2-4 p.m.
• Family craft
• Tie-Dye booth at Shepard Park
• Cash admission
Lake George Winter Carnival annual parade
• 4 p.m.
Annual parade along Canada Street, ending at Amherst Street
• Downtown Lake George
S’mores and hot chocolate at Shepard Park
• 5:30 p.m. until supplies run out
• Plenty of fixings and toppings to go around
• Shepard Park Amphitheater
Fireworks
• 7 p.m.
• Fireworks over the lake, visible from across the village
Weekend 1: Sunday, Feb. 5
Paint n’ Sip
• 10 a.m. – noon
• Paint and sip with fruit mimosas
• Blue Thirty-Two
• $35 per person
Sundae Fun-Day karaoke open mic
• 12:30 p.m.
• Stewart’s Shops ice cream and open mic karaoke
• Shepard Park Amphitheater
“Do You Wanna Build a Cupcake?”
• 1 p.m.
• Learn to make a cupcake
• Hosted by Lake George Baking Company, 43 Amherst St.
Women’s skillet toss
• 3:30 p.m.
• Women’s skillet toss, with a gift for the first-place winner
• Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate
Warm-up keg toss
• 4 p.m.
• Keg toss with a $50 gift card to the winner
• Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate
Weekend 1: Both days
Bonfire on the beach
• All-day
• Shepard Park Beach
The Oscar Meyer Weinermobile comes to town
• Noon – 5 p.m.
• The famous hot-dog-shaped Oscar Meyer Weinermobile comes to “relish” the Lake George Winter Carnival, stopping for pictures and joining the carnival parade
Cornhole games
• Noon
Kids’ activities
• Noon – 3 p.m.
• Arts, crafts and games for children
• Shepard Park and Courtyard Marriott
Pony rides
• Noon – 3 p.m.
• Shepard Park
• Cash fee
Lake George Dog’s Got Talent
• 2 p.m.
• Talent contest for four-legged friends, with prizes for favorites
• Hosted at The Dog Cabin
Polar Plunge
• 3 p.m.
• Plunge into the cold waters of Lake George at Shepard Park Beach
• Register at 2:45 p.m. at Shepard Park beach
The full schedule for all four weekends of the Lake George Winter Carnival can be found at news10.com. Future weekends feature outhouse races, snowmobile races and more.