CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — With spring only days away, the transition period of the season has already begun.

This will impact local recreationists as many continue their winter hobbies, such as ice fishing, but also early spring activities as many are eager to get their boats on the water.

New York Sea Grant Coastal Recreation & Tourism Specialist Dave Grant offerred tips early spring recreationists as the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River “awaken,” the St. Lawrence Seaway reopens and temperatures rise.

“As recreation enthusiasts here in the North Country, we’re going to have people that will drive by in the morning and we’re going to see out still ice fishing where the opportunity is. And then by the afternoon we’re going to see folks out in open water,” White shared. “So as we go into the transition to these seasons, we have to think about extra precautions we need to take, to be safe on the ice and to be safe on the water.”

According to New York Sea Grant, the first step all should take regardless of it they are on the ice or out on the water, is to always wear a life jacket.

By law, boaters are required to wear a life jacket on the water regardless of their age until May 1 in New York State. However, ice fisherman are also encouraged to wear a float suit as ice conditions begin to thin and become unstable as well as wear bright colors.

All boaters are urged to also form a “Float Plan.” This includes telling someone where you’re going, when you’re going and when you’re coming back.

White said, “that way, you know, if all of a sudden, you’re not back when you said and the neighbors looking out and your is not back in the driveway, they know there may have been a problem.”

And also the North Country is anticipating warmer days, with temperatures even hitting 60 degrees, White warned that is still winter beneath the water’s surface, creating increased risks for hypothermia.

“I’ve never been on a kayak when I stayed dry, I always get wet,” White expressed. “So you want to be prepared in case you do go in [the water]. Be prepared because hypothermia can set in quickly, but also just paddling around on it and enjoying the water. You want to make sure you’re dressed correctly to get wet.”

SeaGrant also provided the following tips for ice safety:

Test for thickness: At least 4 inches is needed and thickness increases as the weight of people, gear increases

Drill test holes

Ice near shore will erode first and can soften on sunny days

Beware of near shore areas where property owners may use water bublers

Carry ice picks to help haul yourself out of the ice

More information can be found on the New York Sea Grant and Department of Environmental Conservation websites.