ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York statewide burn ban is coming to an end this Saturday, May 14. The state ban prohibits burning residential brush. As it ends, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has recommendations on how to keep nature unscorched this summer.

“The risk of wildfires remains high this spring across New York State, so it’s absolutely essential New Yorkers are mindful of the risk when doing any kind of residential outdoor brush burning,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “To protect our communities and natural resources, we’re encouraging people to put safety first, don’t leave fires unattended, and ensure all fires are fully extinguished.”

The DEC released its annual Fire Danger Map for 2022. The map is posted annually once the fire risk rises to a “moderate” or higher level. The map shared on Friday listed every area of New York State at a “high” risk level. Annually, DEC Forest Rangers respond to several dozen wildfires, that often burn a total of hundreds of acres of wilderness around New York.

The DEC said that backyard fire pits and campfires are allowed if within three feet in height and four feet in length, width or diameter. Small cooking fires are allowed as well. Fires should only burn charcoal or clean, dry and untreated/unpainted wood. Fires should be extinguished when done, and never left unattended.

Additionally, some small towns in both the Adirondack Park and Catskill Park are designated as “fire towns.” These are locations where open burns are banned year-round, excepting circumstances permitted by the DEC. Permit info and a list of “fire towns” can be found online through the DEC.