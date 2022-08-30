UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Women’s Fund of Herkimer and Oneida County and the Griffiss Institute have announced they will be awarding five Mohawk Valley women in business a $5,000 grant.

The partnership is to celebrate 25 years of supporting women in the Mohawk Valley. To qualify, the businesses must be at least 51 percent women-owned and have been in existence for one year or more in either Herkimer and/or Oneida Counties.

“This initiative is a first for us and we are incredibly excited to provide this opportunity to women in our area,” commented Diane Wolfe, president of the Board of Directors. “For more than 25 years we have been able, through the generosity of our donors, to provide economic, educational, and growth opportunities for women and girls.”

Anyone interested in applying must do so by Friday, September 30th, at womensfundhoc.org. There are a total of five grants available and will be awarded in November of 2022. Funds may be used for equipment, hardware/software, consulting services, training, education, and marketing.



“Griffiss Institute is proud to partner with the Women’s Fund to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs,” said Heather Hage, president, and CEO. “These grants can help elevate women-owned businesses to the next level while continuing to attract, develop and support startup businesses here in the Mohawk Valley.”

The initiative is a result of concern from members of The Women’s Fund Board of Directors who recognized that supporting women entrepreneurs also lifts and moves forward other women and girls and changes the face of business and growth in our area.