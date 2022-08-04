LATHAM, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — A former FedEx driver from Yorkville has been charged with murder in Ephratah, Fulton County. Anthony Dotson, Jr, 24 years old, is charged with Second Degree Murder following a State Police investigation of a house fire this past May. The fire took place on May 13th at 517 State Route 67 in the Town Ephratah.

State Police investigated the death of 74-year-old Sara Stinnett, who was found dead in her home following a fire in her home. The State Police released noted that the preliminary investigation found suspicious circumstances surrounding Stinnett’s death.

Dotson was a FedEx driver at the time of the incident. His route included the area where the incident took place.